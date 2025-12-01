Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Drain

X 107.5 is turning up the intensity with another round of Pick Pauly’s Pockets, and this time we’re sending you to see DRAIN at the House of Blues on April 6, 2026! The pit is going to be wild, the energy will be unreal, and we want YOU in the crowd for one of the most high-octane shows of the year.

Entering is easy—if you know how to play the game.

Every weekday at 5PM, tune in to X 107.5 Xtreme Radio and listen closely for the Pick Pauly’s Pockets Keyword. Pauly’s got pockets full of surprises, and each afternoon he drops one keyword that could be your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to the show. Once you hear it, come right back here and enter the keyword below for your chance to win.

The Santa Cruz hardcore crew is known for explosive performances, crowd-surging energy, and a loyal fanbase that turns every show into a full-on experience. If you’ve ever seen DRAIN live, you know it’s not just a concert—it’s chaos in the best possible way. And if you haven’t? Well… this is the perfect time to change that.

So set your alarms, tell your friends, blast X 107.5 at 5PM, and get ready to crack open Pauly’s pockets. The keyword changes every day, which means more chances for you to enter and win.

Think you’ve got what it takes? We do. Enter below!