This Day in Rock History: December 1

From The Who making a name for themselves on the London scene to John Lennon enhancing his reputation as a solo artist, many rock legends had major career milestones on Dec. 1. Janis Joplin played her final show with her band, Big Brother and the Holding Company, while U2's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard album charts.