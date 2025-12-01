You Can Help Fulfill Christmas Wishes Through USPS ‘Operation Santa’ Adoptions

USPS Operation Santa is on the lookout for volunteers to help fulfill Christmas wishes through the annual letter-fulfillment program, with a December 13 deadline looming.

This classic program, started in 1912 by Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock, lets folks play Santa by responding to children's letters.

At first, only postal workers managed the Santa letters. By the 1940s, the service expanded to include the public, due to a rise in mail. Today, families, groups, and businesses join via USPSOperationSanta.com.

Operation Santa offers a group feature, allowing multiple requests from one family to be adopted at once. Sheila Holman, USPS marketing vice president, stated, "For more than a century, USPS Operation Santa has brought communities together…" Holman said in a news release. The goal is more letter adoptions, reaching more families.

In 2017, the program went online as a test in New York City. The 2020 nationwide rollout brought in over a million visits and more than 21,000 packages for kids.

Santa's Gift Shoppe is back, featuring Toys"R"Us. With an online catalog and free shipping for orders over $49, it makes gift choices easier for participants.

To ensure timely delivery, gifts should be mailed by December 13. Letters must be sent by December 6 to be fulfilled.

Participants can purchase gifts independently or through Santa's Gift Shoppe, then send them to chosen families.