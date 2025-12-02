Evanescence to Headline 2026 Tour With Spiritbox, Poppy, and Nova Twins

ContestsEvents
Dan Teodorescu
Amy Lee of Evanescence performs on Sunset Stage on day 3 of Rock In Rio 2024 at Cidade do Rock on September 15, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Evanescence will go on a massive 2026 tour spanning across summer and fall. Spiritbox, Poppy, Nova Twins, and K.Flay will join them as opening bands. The tour kicks off in North America in June, then moves over to Europe in September. 

Two show dates and locations were announced early on. Camden, New Jersey, gets to see the band on June 20 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with Spiritbox and Nova Twins backing them up. There's also a Berlin show on September 25 at Velodrom, where Nova Twins and Poppy take the stage.

Amy Lee expressed her eagerness to go on tour with an all-female-led lineup: “I'm very excited to be touring with such amazing women and bands. It's going to be awesome,” she told Rolling Stone.

Amy Lee also joined forces with Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer, plus Poppy, on "End Of You" last September. Revolver magazine deemed it Song of the Year.

Camden, Berlin, and all other shows will each get different support acts when the shows roll through. Spiritbox and Nove Twins will open North American shows, while UK dates will feature Poppy and K.Flay as openers. Poppy and Nova Twins will also open the rest of the European shows.

Fans can find all Evanescence 2026 tour dates on the band's official website.

