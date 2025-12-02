Henderson Highway Overhaul Reaches Midpoint With Drainage Success and 2027 Completion Target

Officials overseeing the Reimagine Boulder Highway project say the long-term safety and accessibility overhaul will benefit residents, commuters, and local businesses as construction continues through 2027. The initiative focuses on redesigning one of Southern Nevada's historically high-risk corridors to reduce crashes, calm traffic, and expand multimodal access.

Recently installed storm drains are now operational and have already shown improved performance during periods of heavy rain, helping reduce flood risk in areas near Lake Mead and Sunset that have repeatedly experienced storm-related inundation. Engineers indicate that the enhanced drainage system is a key element in the larger redesign process.

Residents acknowledge ongoing disruptions but emphasize that the changes are overdue. “It is a mess, and even trying to get to where I needed to go… you gotta go past, make the U turn,” said Bob Brownish, who has lived in Henderson for 26 years. However, Brownish believes the inconvenience will be worth the safety improvements.

“Over the years, there have been so many people injured and killed. Speed has been a factor,” Brownish said. “Obviously, there's a lot of inconvenience right now, but something needed to be done.”

Construction began in August 2024 and remains on track for completion in July 2027. Work briefly paused over Thanksgiving and Black Friday to ease holiday congestion, a practice officials expect to continue during significant travel periods as the project advances.

The redesign includes adding a center bus lane built on a raised red platform to improve transit reliability. It also incorporates more dedicated bike lanes and significantly wider sidewalks, made possible by narrowing vehicle travel lanes to encourage slower, safer driving speeds along the corridor.