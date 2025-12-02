Las Vegas Restaurants Roll Out Special Christmas Menus for Holiday Diners
Restaurants across Las Vegas will serve Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus this year. Prices run from $27.95 to $155 per person. Strip locations and neighborhood spots both participate, serving buffets and three-course meals.
Siegel's 1941 at El Cortez opens for Christmas Day service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests receive a three-course meal. The first course brings roasted butternut squash soup. Ham with brandy-pineapple sauce anchors the main plate, which comes with sweet potatoes and green beans amandine. Fresh-baked pecan or apple pie finishes the meal. A player's card lowers the cost to $27.95, while guests without one pay $32.95.
Market Place Buffet welcomes diners on Christmas Day between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Adults pay $64.99. Children 12 and under eat for $34.99. A carving station serves prime rib and glazed ham. Brunch items include lobster frittata and blueberry pancakes. Wonton soup and assorted dim sum round out the spread.
Buddy V's Ristorante presents a $75 three-course Christmas Day menu. It starts with a pear and gorgonzola salad. Slow-braised veal osso bucco with crispy gnocchi follows. Almond cake with raspberry mousse gelee ends the meal.
Bouchon by Thomas Keller serves a Joyeux Noel menu on December 24 and 25. Service runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The three-course meal costs $140 per person. Diners can choose from pan-seared foie gras, jumbo lump crab gratin, braised beef short rib, and crème brûlée. Wine pairing adds $75. Chilled seafood platters arrive loaded with lobster, oysters, shrimp, clams, and mussels for an extra charge.
Eiffel Tower Restaurant pairs Strip views and Bellagio Fountains with a $155 three-course dinner. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services are available. Selections include pheasant pate, lobster bisque, beef tenderloin, roasted chicken breast, white chocolate peppermint soufflé, and creme brulee.
Summer House prepares a California-inspired three-course menu for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Black truffle Caesar salad or lobster bisque starts the meal. Plank-roasted Ora king salmon or beef tenderloin serves as a main course. Chocolate peppermint pot de creme or gooey lemon butter cake concludes the dining experience.