Las Vegas Restaurants Roll Out Special Christmas Menus for Holiday Diners

Restaurants across Las Vegas will serve Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus this year. Prices run from $27.95 to $155 per person. Strip locations and neighborhood spots both participate, serving buffets and three-course meals.

Siegel's 1941 at El Cortez opens for Christmas Day service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests receive a three-course meal. The first course brings roasted butternut squash soup. Ham with brandy-pineapple sauce anchors the main plate, which comes with sweet potatoes and green beans amandine. Fresh-baked pecan or apple pie finishes the meal. A player's card lowers the cost to $27.95, while guests without one pay $32.95.

Market Place Buffet welcomes diners on Christmas Day between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Adults pay $64.99. Children 12 and under eat for $34.99. A carving station serves prime rib and glazed ham. Brunch items include lobster frittata and blueberry pancakes. Wonton soup and assorted dim sum round out the spread.

Buddy V's Ristorante presents a $75 three-course Christmas Day menu. It starts with a pear and gorgonzola salad. Slow-braised veal osso bucco with crispy gnocchi follows. Almond cake with raspberry mousse gelee ends the meal.

Bouchon by Thomas Keller serves a Joyeux Noel menu on December 24 and 25. Service runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The three-course meal costs $140 per person. Diners can choose from pan-seared foie gras, jumbo lump crab gratin, braised beef short rib, and crème brûlée. Wine pairing adds $75. Chilled seafood platters arrive loaded with lobster, oysters, shrimp, clams, and mussels for an extra charge.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant pairs Strip views and Bellagio Fountains with a $155 three-course dinner. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services are available. Selections include pheasant pate, lobster bisque, beef tenderloin, roasted chicken breast, white chocolate peppermint soufflé, and creme brulee.