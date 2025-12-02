Metro Pizza Shuts Down Original Tropicana Location After 37 Years

Metro Pizza confirmed the closure of its Tropicana Avenue flagship after 37 years, marking the end of a longtime Las Vegas tradition near UNLV and east of Maryland Parkway. The company said the final day of service was Friday, Nov. 28, closing out a week in which customers shared memories of the location once known as a hub for Rebel basketball viewing and community gatherings.

Leadership noted that the decision was part of a strategic shift responding to changing city demographics and dining habits, emphasizing that the closure was not connected to the brand's quality or customer appeal. The original announcement did not specify a reason for shutting down the Tropicana site, though expansion continued to guide the company's plans.

All Tropicana staff transferred to other Metro Pizza restaurants across the Las Vegas valley. Every employee was offered a position at another location, aligning the transition with broader growth goals. Three locations remained open: Henderson, Las Vegas Sky Pointe, and Decatur Boulevard. A new Southwest Valley restaurant, located across from IKEA, was scheduled to open in January to serve the area's growing population.

"They've all been offered jobs at other locations, including the new location, and they're excited about that because they like new stuff too," Arena said.

"It makes me feel an obligation. It makes me feel a responsibility because we're so much a part of people's lives, and we've always, my cousin and I have always recognized that and honored that," Arena said.

Customers described the closure as emotional, many recalling how the Tropicana location helped spark their pizza traditions. "I grew up knowing this was here," said Melissa Hunt, who worked for Metro Pizza for 10 years. "I put pepperoni and sausage. But they do have a really good barbecue chicken one."

"I drove up for it because I was like, 'oh, my god, it's our last day.' I have to be there with them," Hunt said.

"You know, it's just such a, such a family thing to come and sit down and have pizza. The, the taste is so familiar, so it's like — on Saturday morning you want to — go to Metro," one of Hunt's friends said.