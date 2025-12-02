Publix Celebrating Christmas Birthdays With Special ‘Merry Birthday’ Cakes

Publix has a fun way to help celebrate those December birthdays a little better.

Good news for all you Christmas birthday babies: Publix now has a special "Merry Birthday" cake to put the focus on YOU during the busy holiday season.

Publix unveiled the cake in a commercial that started airing on Thanksgiving Day (you can watch it here, or down below - but we're warning you, you're gonna cry). The special-order cake plays a starring role in the company’s newest seasonal ad. The commercial centers on a young girl born on Christmas who has long felt her birthday overshadowed by the holiday rush. This year, with a boost from Publix and a bit of Christmas magic, Santa surprises her with the one thing she’s always wished for: a birthday celebration of her own, complete with a "Merry Birthday" cake.

"Everyone thinks a Christmas birthday is sooooo great," the narrator, a girl named Isabelle with an unfortunately timed birthday, says in her letter to Santa. "Well, I think it stinks. My birthday is all about you, you, you. Why can't I have a birthday with dinosaurs?! ... I know I'm supposed to love Christmas, but I'd love an actual birthday for once."

After letting her anger out on some holiday yard decorations, Santa sees the letter and drops by Publix for a little help.

Now, Publix fans can order that same cake for their own festivities. The two-tiered Merry Birthday cake features a sprinkle-filled top layer and is available exclusively by special order with at least 24 hours’ notice. Customers can place an order online at publix.com/order or by visiting a local store and speaking with a bakery associate.

For those who want something festive right away, Publix is also offering a mini version of the cake in stores.

So, if you're looking to feel more inspired, maybe add a Merry Birthday cake from Publix to your Santa letter, just like Isabelle. And if you don't have a Publix near you, make sure your family sees what's possible.