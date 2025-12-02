The Mars Volta Enters Studio for Tenth Album With Producer Sylvia Massy

The Mars Volta began working on their tenth record with producer Sylvia Massy. Core members Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala hit the studio alongside Massy during the week before her Nov. 26 social media announcement.

Massy worked with Tool and System Of A Down in the past. The band also brought Jon DeBaun, their go-to engineer, to handle recording.

Omar Rodríguez-López plays guitar, sings, and programs, while Cedric Bixler-Zavala fronts the band. No information has surfaced about the album's style or release date. This is their first studio visit since releasing their ninth album earlier this year.

Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio, their previous effort, encountered major challenges during its rollout. Someone leaked it online before the official drop, and it arrived with minimal attention this April.

The band earned recognition by pushing the limits of prog rock. They blend sounds from various sources, weaving them into intricate compositions that challenge the listener.

Massy met with the musicians in late November. When the recording will conclude or when fresh tracks will reach fans remains unclear.

The pair hasn't revealed which other musicians might contribute to the new record. Earlier releases showcased shifting rosters of players surrounding the Rodríguez-López and Bixler-Zavala duo.

Massy has never collaborated with them before, though she's produced major rock and metal acts across three decades.