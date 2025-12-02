The Used to Perform with Symphony Orchestra at Sydney Opera House in March 2026

The Used will take the stage at Sydney Opera House on March 29, 2026. A full orchestra and choir will back them. It's a black-tie affair called A Mid Summer Night's Symphony, and it's the first time the post-hardcore group has played this venue.

"The Sydney Opera House is one of the most prestigious venues in the world. And we will be playing there with full orchestra and choir," said lead singer Bert McCracken, according to Rolling Stone AU/NZ. "This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for The Used and we couldn't be more excited. Can't wait to see you there!" Recently, McCracken became an Australian citizen.

The Utah group broke through in the early 2000s. Their self-titled debut dropped in June 2002. Since then, they've landed four Billboard 200 Top 10 debuts and 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles, according to Musicfeeds.

Tracks like "The Taste of Ink," "Pretty Handsome Awkward," "The Bird and the Worm," and "I Caught Fire" became anthems, and festivals around the globe played them. In Love and Death arrived in 2004, then Lies for the Liars in 2007.

Their recent work includes Heartwork in 2020, Toxic Positivity in 2023, and Medz in 2024. They've maintained a strong bond with fans spanning several generations.

This announcement follows a sold-out 25th-anniversary Australian tour in August and September 2025, where they played their first three albums in full across Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Fremantle on back-to-back nights. The show will pull from the band's entire discography.

The band will wrap up 2025 by touring North America with Papa Roach. Their 2026 calendar has Emo's Not Dead Cruise, Sonic Temple, and an October gig with My Chemical Romance at the Hollywood Bowl.