ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Aerosmith’s ‘One More Time’ EP Debuts at No. 9 on Billboard 200, Securing Top 10 Album in Sixth Consecutive Decade

On the Billboard 200 chart, Aerosmith and Yungblud’s EP, One More Time, landed at No. 9 on Dec. 6. This debut positions Aerosmith as the second group and fifth act to score a…

Laura Adkins
Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

On the Billboard 200 chart, Aerosmith and Yungblud's EP, One More Time, landed at No. 9 on Dec. 6. This debut positions Aerosmith as the second group and fifth act to score a top 10 album across six straight decades from the 1970s through the 2020s. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers now stand alongside The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and James Taylor. They're the only acts who've accomplished this.

One More Time is Aerosmith's tenth top-10 album. Their last, Music From Another Dimension!, peaked at No. 5. This release also brings their first batch of new music in 13 years. Aerosmith first cracked the top 10 in 1976 with Rocks, which climbed to No. 3. In 1989, Pump reached No. 5.

Their 1990s run included two No. 1 albums: 1993's Get a Grip and 1997's Nine Lives. During the 2000s, 2001's Just Push Play reached No. 2, while 2004's Honkin' On Bobo peaked at No. 5.

One More Time dominated four Billboard album charts. The EP took Top Rock & Alternative Albums, marking Yungblud's first No. 1 there and Aerosmith's first in over a decade. It also grabbed No. 1 spots on Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales.

On the Official Albums Chart, One More Time got to No. 1, marking Aerosmith's first U.K. chart-topper. "No words can express how grateful I am for this… my second official number 1 of 2025. Massive love to everyone who supported this record in the name of rock and roll," said Yungblud, according to Official Charts.

This collaboration followed Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Yungblud performing together at the MTV VMAs and at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning concert. The EP includes four new songs cowritten by the artists, plus a 2025 remix of "Back in the Saddle."

AerosmithYUNGBLUD
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Nick Wheeler, Tyson Ritter and Mike Kennerty of The All-American Rejects perform onstage during the Fandom Party at SDCC 2025 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California.
MusicAll-American Rejects Releases Holiday Track ‘Get This’ With Movie-Themed VideoLaura Adkins
(L-R) Jim Adkins and Robin Vining of Jimmy Eat World perform onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicJimmy Eat World Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Bleed American’Dan Teodorescu
Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
MusicMötley Crüe Bassist Says Rock Stars Should Accept Their Age, Not Act Like They’re 25Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect