All-American Rejects Releases Holiday Track ‘Get This’ With Movie-Themed Video

The All-American Rejects just dropped "Get This," their newest single. The video pays homage to holiday classics like Home Alone, Elf, and Christmas Vacation. This track appears on Sandbox, their album, slated for spring 2026. Alexander John directed the video, and scenes throughout the clip mirror iconic bits from those beloved holiday flicks.

"Little hooks will sit in your pockets like a lead weight that won't shake out in the dryer," vocalist Tyson Ritter said, according to Alternative Press. "'Get This' was a song born on a drive. It was made in the sunshine on the back porch of our family home. Pure fun like the company it was written around."

"Get This" is the third single from the forthcoming album. Two others, "Search Party" and the title track, arrived earlier. Sandbox will be the band's first complete album since Kids In The Street landed in 2012.

The group closed out a tour with the Jonas Brothers this year. They also wrapped their House Party tour, which brought shows to fans' backyards and included a surprise livestreamed show at a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh.

Creating the video took many hands. Syndicate Productions handled production, while visual artists, VFX specialists, and set designers all contributed.

"Get This" tells a story about wanting and looking back, weighing whether revisiting past wounds is worth it or if moving on is the real gift. The band's heartfelt pop-rock fits well with the song. Fans are picking apart lyrics and searching for every movie nod hidden in the video.