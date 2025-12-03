ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

All-American Rejects Releases Holiday Track ‘Get This’ With Movie-Themed Video

The All-American Rejects just dropped “Get This,” their newest single. The video pays homage to holiday classics like Home Alone, Elf, and Christmas Vacation. This track appears on Sandbox, their…

Laura Adkins

The All-American Rejects just dropped "Get This," their newest single. The video pays homage to holiday classics like Home Alone, Elf, and Christmas Vacation. This track appears on Sandbox, their album, slated for spring 2026. Alexander John directed the video, and scenes throughout the clip mirror iconic bits from those beloved holiday flicks.

"Little hooks will sit in your pockets like a lead weight that won't shake out in the dryer," vocalist Tyson Ritter said, according to Alternative Press. "'Get This' was a song born on a drive. It was made in the sunshine on the back porch of our family home. Pure fun like the company it was written around."

"Get This" is the third single from the forthcoming album. Two others, "Search Party" and the title track, arrived earlier. Sandbox will be the band's first complete album since Kids In The Street landed in 2012.

The group closed out a tour with the Jonas Brothers this year. They also wrapped their House Party tour, which brought shows to fans' backyards and included a surprise livestreamed show at a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh.

Creating the video took many hands. Syndicate Productions handled production, while visual artists, VFX specialists, and set designers all contributed.

"Get This" tells a story about wanting and looking back, weighing whether revisiting past wounds is worth it or if moving on is the real gift. The band's heartfelt pop-rock fits well with the song. Fans are picking apart lyrics and searching for every movie nod hidden in the video.

You can watch the video below.

The All-American Rejects
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Jim Adkins and Robin Vining of Jimmy Eat World perform onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicJimmy Eat World Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Bleed American’Dan Teodorescu
Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
MusicMötley Crüe Bassist Says Rock Stars Should Accept Their Age, Not Act Like They’re 25Dan Teodorescu
Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
MusicAerosmith’s ‘One More Time’ EP Debuts at No. 9 on Billboard 200, Securing Top 10 Album in Sixth Consecutive DecadeLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect