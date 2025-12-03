ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

CES 2026 Opens Dedicated AI Space as Show Brings $380 Million to Las Vegas Economy

CES Las Vegas is expanding its commitment to artificial intelligence for the 2026 show, introducing a new dedicated space, the CES Foundry at the Fontainebleau, focused on AI and quantum…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 10: Attendees walk through the Panasonic booth during CES 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 4,000 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 130,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

CES Las Vegas is expanding its commitment to artificial intelligence for the 2026 show, introducing a new dedicated space, the CES Foundry at the Fontainebleau, focused on AI and quantum computing. The event runs Jan. 6–9 and follows a year in which the show attracted more than 140,000 attendees, continuing its role as one of the world's largest technology gatherings.

Organizers are addressing international participation amid global visa delays by updating visa invitation letters, a procedural change designed to ease registration and entry for attendees traveling from outside the United States. AI is dominating industry conversations. As a result, we expect to have significant global attendance at the show.

Investment from private investors in AI continues to increase dramatically, with the largest technology companies investing over $100 trillion so far, driven by generative AI and Large Language Models. This tremendous growth in investment demonstrates the vast applications of AI across mobility, healthcare, enterprise operations, and core business functions of organisations.

Caterpillar will keynote, focusing on AI advances and autonomous capabilities, and illustrating how industrial sectors are adopting enterprise-scale AI. “We are building on our strong legacy of innovation, rapidly expanding our tech capabilities in new ways that help solve our customers' toughest challenges,” Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed said in the release.

AMD CEO Lisa Su will also take the stage to emphasize the computing power required to support AI growth. “At AMD, our mission is clear: deliver the computing power and AI innovation the world needs to tackle its most complex problems,” Su said in a news release announcing the talk.

CES leadership continues to dismiss concerns that AI is in a speculative bubble. “We're expecting AI to be prevalent throughout the show,” Kelley said. “There's so much opportunity, and we're just starting to scratch the surface,” he added. “We're really in its infancy stage right now. It's really hard to predict what the future will look like exactly, but we're definitely not in a bubble.”

The event is expected to maintain strong attendance and economic impact, consistent with its prior footprint of over 140,000 attendees, roughly 1,600 local jobs supported, and about $380 million in annual financial contributions. New AI-focused trainings will debut this year to help executives understand and implement AI, reinforcing AI as the leading theme of the 2026 show.

CESLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A girl in sports clothes breathes in the palm of her hand trying to keep warm
Local NewsCold Weather Tips for Las Vegas Residents
Expert barman is making cocktail at night club.
Local NewsHearthstone Kitchen & Cellar Hosts Hiring Event for Las Vegas Relaunch at Red Rock’s Rouge RoomJennifer Eggleston
French toast on white wallpaper
Local NewsFirst Watch Opens Second Las Vegas Valley Location in HendersonJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect