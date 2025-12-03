Cold Weather Tips for Las Vegas Residents

Clark County officials urge residents to get ready for freezing temperatures as the first freeze warning of the season impacts Moapa Valley, Mesquite, and the surrounding areas. Residents should keep flammable items at least three feet away from heaters and carry emergency kits in their vehicles.

Brian O’Neal, Clark County deputy fire chief, emphasized, “Freezing temperatures in Southern Nevada can take people by surprise this time of year,” as quoted in Las Vegas Sun.

Temperatures in Southern Nevada can fall to 32 degrees or lower, posing risks to people and homes. Cold conditions might cause pipes to burst and lead to hypothermia. Recently, overnight lows in Las Vegas have hit the 30s, with forecast lows of 42. To prevent water damage, residents should insulate pipes and turn off outdoor sprinklers.

Authorities advise against using gas stoves or ovens for heating. Keep portable generators and fuel-burning devices outside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Check and clean heating equipment and chimneys annually.

Install carbon monoxide alarms and use flashlights instead of candles during power outages. Drivers can check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting nvroads.com. Since Mount Charleston has no gas stations, drivers should fill up their tanks and be prepared for possible road closures due to snow.

For outdoor pets, ensure they have shelter or bedding. If it’s too cold for people, it’s likely too cold for animals for extended periods. People with symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia should seek medical attention.

Clark County regularly experiences multiple freeze events each year, particularly in higher areas like Moapa Valley and Mesquite. These events can catch residents off guard, increasing the risk of property damage. Wrap pipes and shut off outdoor water systems as preventive measures.

Gas appliances and fuel-burning units at home can cause carbon monoxide poisoning during cold snaps. Ventilation and carbon monoxide alarms are critical for safety. Heating systems and chimneys in older homes need regular inspections to prevent fires.

Carbon monoxide alarms, required in many homes, are essential during winter’s intense heating demands. Snowy and icy conditions on Mount Charleston often lead to road closures and travel challenges.