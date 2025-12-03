ContestsEvents
First Watch Opens Second Las Vegas Valley Location in Henderson

First Watch has opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley, expanding its presence with a new restaurant in Henderson at 10415 Eastern Avenue near Horizon Ridge Parkway. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
First Watch has opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley, expanding its presence with a new restaurant in Henderson at 10415 Eastern Avenue near Horizon Ridge Parkway. The opening follows the brand's first Nevada location, which debuted in North Las Vegas in September.

To mark the grand opening, guests who dine at the Henderson restaurant from Dec. 1 through Dec. 5 will receive a complimentary cup of coffee with their meal.

The new Henderson First Watch spans 3,700 square feet and is designed to accommodate over 170 guests. The space includes a covered patio for outdoor dining as well as a bar, adding to the restaurant's lineup of breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings.

The company has further expansion planned in the region. A third Henderson location is scheduled to open early next year near the intersection of Sunset and Stephanie, reinforcing First Watch's continued growth in Southern Nevada.

More information about First Watch, including menu options, operating hours, and additional restaurant openings, can be found on the brand's official website.

