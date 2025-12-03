Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar Hosts Hiring Event for Las Vegas Relaunch at Red Rock’s Rouge Room

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, operated by Clique Hospitality, is staging a three-day hiring event in Las Vegas to staff its reopening at Rouge Room inside Red Rock. Applicants can apply online in addition to attending the on-site event. Open positions include bartenders, servers, barbacks, bussers, runners, hosts, line cooks, and prep cooks, with bartender and server roles requiring applicants to be at least 21 years old.

The event runs Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 8–10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, featuring on-site interviews and immediate hiring for multiple roles. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar is returning to the Las Vegas area with a menu focused on house-made dishes, artisanal salads, shared plates, signature entrées, and an extensive wine program in a stylish setting. The reopening will take place at Rouge Room inside Red Rock in Las Vegas.