ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar Hosts Hiring Event for Las Vegas Relaunch at Red Rock’s Rouge Room

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, operated by Clique Hospitality, is staging a three-day hiring event in Las Vegas to staff its reopening at Rouge Room inside Red Rock. Applicants can apply…

Jennifer Eggleston
Expert barman is making cocktail at night club.
Getty Royalty Free

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, operated by Clique Hospitality, is staging a three-day hiring event in Las Vegas to staff its reopening at Rouge Room inside Red Rock. Applicants can apply online in addition to attending the on-site event. Open positions include bartenders, servers, barbacks, bussers, runners, hosts, line cooks, and prep cooks, with bartender and server roles requiring applicants to be at least 21 years old.

The event runs Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 8–10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, featuring on-site interviews and immediate hiring for multiple roles. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar is returning to the Las Vegas area with a menu focused on house-made dishes, artisanal salads, shared plates, signature entrées, and an extensive wine program in a stylish setting. The reopening will take place at Rouge Room inside Red Rock in Las Vegas.

This event offers on-the-spot interviews and immediate hiring for candidates interested in bartending, serving, kitchen, or support roles.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A girl in sports clothes breathes in the palm of her hand trying to keep warm
Local NewsCold Weather Tips for Las Vegas Residents
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 10: Attendees walk through the Panasonic booth during CES 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 4,000 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 130,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsCES 2026 Opens Dedicated AI Space as Show Brings $380 Million to Las Vegas EconomyJennifer Eggleston
French toast on white wallpaper
Local NewsFirst Watch Opens Second Las Vegas Valley Location in HendersonJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect