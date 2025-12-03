Jimmy Eat World Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Bleed American’

ContestsEvents
Jimmy Eat World will perform their fourth studio album, Bleed American, from start to finish during three August 2026 UK shows. The Arizona rockers announced these dates to mark the 25th…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Jim Adkins and Robin Vining of Jimmy Eat World perform onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Jimmy Eat World will perform their fourth studio album, Bleed American, from start to finish during three August 2026 UK shows. The Arizona rockers announced these dates to mark the 25th anniversary of the 2001 release.

The tour kicks off at The Piece Hall in Halifax on Aug. 14. Shows follow at Cardiff Castle on Aug. 15 and at Gunnersbury Park in London on Aug. 16.

Fans can expect rarities and hits from across the band's entire catalog, with bigger production than previous tours. UK audiences will get their first chance to see the album performed in full.

"When we printed the last mix of Bleed American, we felt like we had achieved something great for ourselves," said lead singer Jim Adkins, as reported by NME. "There was no barometer of how it would connect with people outside of the studio and we are still in awe with the life the record and songs have had since their original release."

Bleed American earned Platinum certification in the US. It went Gold in the UK.

The album helped push alternative rock into the mainstream during the early 2000s. Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, and The Wonder Years have cited the record as a major influence. Prince covered The Middle, and so did Taylor Swift.

The group played at Download Festival earlier this year and toured North America with The Offspring. They appeared at Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville, Four Chord Music Festival, Furnace Fest and Best Friends Forever. The band is working on new music in the studio.

Artist presale starts today at 10 a.m. GMT at jimmyeatworld.com. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. GMT through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
