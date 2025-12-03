Mötley Crüe Bassist Says Rock Stars Should Accept Their Age, Not Act Like They’re 25

Nikki Sixx called out older rock musicians who pretend they're still young. The 66-year-old bassist, who started Mötley Crüe decades ago, told WTHR-TV that he dislikes it when artists behave like they're 25 but they're actually 65.

"Life changes, man," Nikki Sixx added. "It's cool that it changes. The thing that I don't like is when I see artists that are still trying to act 25, and they're 65. I don't think that's cool for the fans."

Sixx turns 67 on Dec. 11. He said his band ages well because they stay real. "Evolution is evolution. We all age, we all change, we have different interests, and Mötley Crüe seems to have ridden that wave pretty good, just letting it be real," he said.

His songwriting transformed over the years. His early work was raw and wild, but later songs carried more feeling and heart. "You evolve as a person, as a lyricist. My evolution as a lyricist, it goes from the rawest of the raw to the most heartfelt. And that's just as I grew as a man and my interests evolved," he said.

The band isn't in a hurry to make new music anymore. Sixx has a six-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Ruby, and he wants time with her instead of constant work. "We don't have to be in a rush. In my case, I've got a six-and-a-half-year-old who's amazing," he said. "And so I wanna not be in a rush to work constantly so I can enjoy that part of it and then go out there and play for the fans."

Sixx spoke with PEOPLE in December 2023 about turning 65. He found peace. "I wake up and I'm like, 'I can't think of a place I'd rather be.' And to be able to still be creative at 65 and have a wonderful family and be surrounded by good friends. I'm very grateful," he said.