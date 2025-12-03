Pizza Hut and Tipsy Elves Bring the Cheer with Limited-Edition Triple Treat Box Onesie

Pizza Hut is serving up extra holiday spirit this season with the return of its beloved Triple Treat Box, and this year, it comes with a cozy twist. Teaming up with festive apparel brand Tipsy Elves, the pizza chain has launched a limited-edition onesie designed to match its fan-favorite holiday meal deal, just in time for National Ugly Sweater Day on December 19.

The new Triple Treat Box Onesie lets fans literally wear their Pizza Hut pride, featuring the same red-and-white holiday design found on the special edition pizza boxes. Priced at $89.95, the onesie is available in men’s and women’s sizes ranging from small to 2XL, while supplies last. Fans can snag the outfit and the appetizing bundle itself on Pizza Hut’s website for a limited time.

As for the food, the Triple Treat Box remains one of Pizza Hut’s most popular holiday offerings. The festive bundle serves up two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and a dessert of choice, all wrapped up in colorful packaging worthy of a spot under the tree. Whether it’s a family game night or a cozy evening in front of the fireplace, the deal continues to offer a crowd-pleasing way to “feed good times,” as Pizza Hut puts it.

“Pizza Hut is all about feeding good times, and knowing our fans love to go extra hard for the holidays, the Triple Treat Box is designed to fuel those moments,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. “Whether it's covering every inch of your roof with lights or feeding good times as the host of your holiday parties, Pizza Hut is here to bring the festive flavor.”

The collaboration brings together two brands known for celebrating bold, joyful traditions. Tipsy Elves, the San Diego-based company that rose to fame after appearing on Shark Tank, built its reputation on quirky, high-quality apparel made for partygoers and holiday enthusiasts alike.

The Triple Treat Box and the limited-edition onesie are available now nationwide at participating Pizza Hut locations. For details or to order, visit www.pizzahut.com.