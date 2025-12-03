Plenty of Real Christmas Trees Available Nationwide as Growers Meet Holiday Demand

Real Christmas Tree growers want shoppers to know that there’s a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one.

Shoppers hunting for the perfect real Christmas tree this season can rest easy—there’s no shortage to worry about. According to the Real Christmas Tree Board and growers nationwide, supplies remain strong across the United States, ensuring that everyone who wants a real tree can find one.

“New and returning shoppers should know that there will be plenty of real Christmas trees to choose from, no matter when or where they choose to buy,” said Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board. “I’ve been talking to growers and retailers throughout the country, and they are meeting demand across the board after a busy weekend of shopping.”

Real tree enthusiasts will also find welcome news on prices. While final retail prices vary by location and store, 84% of growers surveyed by the Real Christmas Tree Board in August said they did not plan to raise wholesale prices this year—some even expected to lower them. The organization’s surveys show that 98% of shoppers in 2024 found a tree they loved, and early indications suggest that number will hold steady this season.

Grower Tyler Stone, who runs an Oregon tree farm supplying customers nationwide, said he expects a great holiday ahead. “Our supply of real Christmas trees this year is excellent, and I’m hearing the same from fellow growers that I’ve been in touch with this season,” Stone said. “Not only do I sell trees directly on my farm, but I supply retailers across the country, and I love that something I grew will be a special part of someone’s holiday.”

Consumers searching for the right tree can keep a few grower-approved tips in mind. Measuring home ceiling height before visiting a lot, requesting a fresh cut on the trunk, and watering regularly help keep the tree vibrant and fragrant through the holidays. Growers also suggest shaking the tree to remove loose needles and debris before taking it home.

For many families, choosing a real tree is about more than tradition—it’s about the experience. “Shoppers are looking for the special experience that a real Christmas tree offers,” said Wisconsin grower Derek Ahl. “You can see it on their faces when they find a tree that’s just right for them. We’re thrilled to share that joy again this season and with plenty of options for everyone.”

After the season ends, trees can easily be recycled or composted through city and county programs. As natural, biodegradable products, real Christmas trees can also be repurposed at home—branches make useful garden mulch, while whole trees can serve as backyard wildlife shelters.