This Day in Rock History: December 3

Dec. 3 is a meaningful day for rock music fans. Besides being Ozzy Osbourne's birthday, it's also when The Beatles embarked on their final U.K. tour and The Who announced themselves to the world with their debut album. Keep reading to learn more about all the significant events from this day in rock history.

Cultural Milestones

On Dec. 3, one of the most iconic names in rock music was born, and The Beatles embarked on their final U.K. tour:

The "Prince of Darkness," Ozzy Osbourne, was born in Marston Green, Warwickshire, England. He co-founded Black Sabbath in 1968 and then embarked on a successful solo career after leaving the band in 1979. 1965: The Beatles kicked off their final tour in the U.K. at Odeon Cinema in Glasgow, Scotland. The band played 18 shows during the tour, and their last one was at the Capitol Theatre in Cardiff, Wales.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Two notable recordings were released on this day in 1965:

The Beatles released their sixth studio album, Rubber Soul, in the U.K. via EMI Records' Parlophone label. It was certified six times Platinum in the U.S. and reached No. 1 on the album charts in several countries, including the U.K., Australia, and Canada. 1965: The Who released their debut album, My Generation, in the U.K. through Brunswick Records. Although it wasn't as commercially successful as the band's subsequent albums, it's widely seen as the release that put them on the map. The title track is one of The Who's most well-known songs to date.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry faced these changes and challenges on Dec. 3:

KISS performed their final show with guitarist Ace Frehley before he departed the band two years later. Frehley rejoined KISS for their 1996 reunion tour, and his final performance with them was on April 13, 2001. 2015: Scott Weiland, the lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, passed away from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 48. Weiland achieved mainstream success with Stone Temple Pilots in the late 1980s and 1990s and then joined former Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum for two albums under the name Velvet Revolver.