This Day in Sports History: December 3

December is a busy month for sports, as it includes both the NBA and NHL seasons, the NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, the Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 3 has witnessed many notable moments and stories that involve several sporting legends. Here are some of those legends on this day in sports history.

Three athletes who stood out on Dec. 3 were Stefan Edberg, Kevin Dineen, and Luka Modric. Edberg is a famous former world No. 1 Swedish professional tennis player who is celebrated for his elegant serve-and-volley style, six Grand Slam singles titles, and excellent sportsmanship. Dineen is a famous former professional ice hockey player and current coach who is known for a 19-season NHL career and his subsequent coaching roles. Modric is a Croatian professional footballer considered by many to be one of the greatest midfielders of all time, with great precision passing and vision.