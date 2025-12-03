ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Tom Morello’s First India Tour with Family Across Three Cities

GRAMMY-winning guitarist Tom Morello will perform in India for the first time this month. The shows will happen in three cities, and BookMyShow Live will produce and promote them. The…

Laura Adkins
Tom Morello attends Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

GRAMMY-winning guitarist Tom Morello will perform in India for the first time this month. The shows will happen in three cities, and BookMyShow Live will produce and promote them. The 61-year-old plans to bring his son, Roman, onstage during the performances. Gurugram gets the first show on Dec. 17. Mumbai follows on Dec. 19. Bengaluru closes out the tour on Dec. 21.

"It really is a dream come true. I know that many fans there have for decades been wanting Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, myself to come play… they've been waiting a long time, and I've been waiting a long time, and it's about to happen," Tom Morello said, according to Hindustan Times.

"You will see material from Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, my own stuff, collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, my solo projects, and newer work. I'm looking forward to being able to rock the fans there," he said.

Roman Morello will join his father on stage. The guitarist praised his son's skills.

"I'm bringing my family. I wanted them to experience it as well, and my son Roman, who is a spectacular shredding guitar player — there will be more than one generation of Morellos on stage," he said. "I'm so excited about coming there. I've heard from fans from India my entire career wanting me to come play there and, and this may be, you know, this is it! I hope to come back many times," Tom added.

After his stops in India, he'll continue his International Tour. You can catch him in the United States for only one date next year, May 8, 2026, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Rage Against The MachineTom Morello
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Nick Wheeler, Tyson Ritter and Mike Kennerty of The All-American Rejects perform onstage during the Fandom Party at SDCC 2025 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California.
MusicAll-American Rejects Releases Holiday Track ‘Get This’ With Movie-Themed VideoLaura Adkins
(L-R) Jim Adkins and Robin Vining of Jimmy Eat World perform onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicJimmy Eat World Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Bleed American’Dan Teodorescu
Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
MusicMötley Crüe Bassist Says Rock Stars Should Accept Their Age, Not Act Like They’re 25Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect