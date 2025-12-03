Tom Morello’s First India Tour with Family Across Three Cities

GRAMMY-winning guitarist Tom Morello will perform in India for the first time this month. The shows will happen in three cities, and BookMyShow Live will produce and promote them. The 61-year-old plans to bring his son, Roman, onstage during the performances. Gurugram gets the first show on Dec. 17. Mumbai follows on Dec. 19. Bengaluru closes out the tour on Dec. 21.

"It really is a dream come true. I know that many fans there have for decades been wanting Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, myself to come play… they've been waiting a long time, and I've been waiting a long time, and it's about to happen," Tom Morello said, according to Hindustan Times.

"You will see material from Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, my own stuff, collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, my solo projects, and newer work. I'm looking forward to being able to rock the fans there," he said.

Roman Morello will join his father on stage. The guitarist praised his son's skills.

"I'm bringing my family. I wanted them to experience it as well, and my son Roman, who is a spectacular shredding guitar player — there will be more than one generation of Morellos on stage," he said. "I'm so excited about coming there. I've heard from fans from India my entire career wanting me to come play there and, and this may be, you know, this is it! I hope to come back many times," Tom added.