Oakland A’s Unveil Immersive Ballpark Experience Center in Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced the opening of their Ballpark Experience Center at The UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas, an important part of the franchise's continued efforts to relocate and build a new stadium. The center offers fans a first look at the A's future Las Vegas ballpark, with public tours available by appointment. Ticket sales are planned for early 2026 as the franchise advances toward its 2028 stadium opening.

Construction and planning for the Las Vegas stadium project continue to move toward a 2026 timeline for major milestones, supported by public-facing events and promotional activities designed to build awareness. The ballpark design team includes Bjarke Ingels Group and HNTB, with Mortenson and McCarthy serving as builders and CAA Icon overseeing the project, which broke ground in the fall.

At the heart of the Experience Center is the Immersive Cube, a 26-million-pixel, 270-degree digital canvas that gives fans a detailed 3D look at the future ballpark. The space also includes an architectural stadium model, a life-sized elephant tribute to the A's mascot, interactive exhibits, and memorabilia displays, including four World Series trophies arranged in a clubhouse-style setting.

Legends Global is leading sales efforts for the A's within the facility, which serves as a preview for the ballpark and a key component of the organization's broader public outreach around the Las Vegas project. The Experience Center is positioned as part of a steady sequence of updates, media engagements, and milestones designed to showcase progress and maintain community engagement as the stadium moves through its development timeline.