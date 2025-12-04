Bonnaroo 2026 Announces Lineup With Skrillex, The Strokes, and Noah Kahan as Headliners

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has unveiled its 2026 lineup. Skrillex, The Strokes, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Noah Kahan will top the bill. The four-day event happens from June 11 to 14 in Manchester, Tennessee. This announcement arrived after organizers scrapped last year's event when severe weather flooded the campgrounds.

The roster boasts roughly 100 acts performing across 10 stages. GRiZ, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood, Role Model, and Kesha will also headline. Additional performers pack the schedule: Four Tet, Vince Staples, Major Lazer, Geese, Blood Orange, Wet Leg, Alabama Shakes, Amyl & the Sniffers, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist, Clipse, Modest Mouse, Japanese Breakfast, Del Water Gap, and Boys Noize.

Kesha will curate the 2026 Superjam, Kesha Presents: Superjâm Esoteríca: The Alchemy of Pop. "Weird Al" Yankovic will perform a Saturday night set called Bigger & Weirder Saturday Late Night Roovue.

Plans for the 700-acre farm include 135 acres of new turf. "In the 2025/2026 off-season, we'll be dedicating an additional multi-million-dollar budget and initiating improvements that prioritize the campgrounds and other areas affected by the extreme weather in 2025," organizers said, according to Rolling Stone. "Some of these projects will include reseeding the property, continuing to increase access roads within the campgrounds, adding more drainage, and reinforcing primary water runoff pathways."

Fans got to weigh in on the event's future through a survey sent after the 2025 cancellation. Organizers asked about when and where the event is held and its musical direction.