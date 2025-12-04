ContestsEvents
Brian Burkheiser Launches Scatterbrain Solo Project With Taylor Swift Cover

Dan Teodorescu
Brian Burkheiser of I Prevail performs at Rock City Nottingham on March 28, 2023 in Nottingham, England.
Luke Brennan via Getty Images

Brian Burkheiser released a version of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" on Dec. 1. He did it through Scatterbrain, his new solo project. This marks his first release since leaving I Prevail back in May.

"To my fans: This year forced me to pivot in ways I never expected, and it tested me more than I can explain," said Burkheiser in a statement, as reported by AntiMusic. "But through it all, your support has meant everything."

Burkheiser picked the song "because it truly resonates with me and serves as a nod to what first sparked my career." He's pointing back to 2014, when I Prevail hit the mainstream with their take on Swift's "Blank Space." 

He and his former band, I Prevail, said they were "mutually parting ways" in May. Eric Vanlerberghe now handles most vocals, with guitarist Dylan Bowman jumping in.

He wrote in June that there was "no beef" with his ex-bandmates. "I love every single one of those guys whether they know it or not," he wrote in a series of Instagram stories, LoudWire reported at the time. Still, he felt he "didn't deserve how things went down."

"I'm still working toward the day I can release my original music," Burkheiser said about Scatterbrain. "But for now, I'm grateful to have found a way to put a piece of art into the world."

Scatterbrain's YouTube page says the work will mix rock, hip-hop, and pop while shining light on mental health. I Prevail put out Violent Nature, their fourth album, in September.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





