Brian Burkheiser Launches Scatterbrain Solo Project With Taylor Swift Cover

Brian Burkheiser released a version of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" on Dec. 1. He did it through Scatterbrain, his new solo project. This marks his first release since leaving I Prevail back in May.

"To my fans: This year forced me to pivot in ways I never expected, and it tested me more than I can explain," said Burkheiser in a statement, as reported by AntiMusic. "But through it all, your support has meant everything."

Burkheiser picked the song "because it truly resonates with me and serves as a nod to what first sparked my career." He's pointing back to 2014, when I Prevail hit the mainstream with their take on Swift's "Blank Space."

He and his former band, I Prevail, said they were "mutually parting ways" in May. Eric Vanlerberghe now handles most vocals, with guitarist Dylan Bowman jumping in.

He wrote in June that there was "no beef" with his ex-bandmates. "I love every single one of those guys whether they know it or not," he wrote in a series of Instagram stories, LoudWire reported at the time. Still, he felt he "didn't deserve how things went down."

"I'm still working toward the day I can release my original music," Burkheiser said about Scatterbrain. "But for now, I'm grateful to have found a way to put a piece of art into the world."