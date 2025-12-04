Foo Fighters Scores 15th No. 1 on Rock Chart, Break Tie with Metallica

Foo Fighters grabbed their 15th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "Asking for a Friend." This breaks their tie with Metallica for fourth-most chart-toppers in the tally's 44-year history.

"Asking for a Friend" reached the top spot in its fifth week, marking the fastest climb to No. 1 this year.

The song pushed Five Finger Death Punch from the top position. Their track "The End" became the group's 17th chart-topper, placing them ahead of Foo Fighters on the all-time leaders list.

Shinedown leads all acts with 21 No. 1s. Three Days Grace has 19. Five Finger Death Punch sits at 17. Metallica now occupies fifth place with 14 chart-toppers, trailed by Disturbed, Godsmack, Linkin Park, and Van Halen, each with 13.

The group scored its first No. 1 since "The Glass" reigned for a week in April 2024. "Today's Song" peaked at No. 2 in August, landing between those two hits.

All 15 of the band's number-one songs have come in the past 20 years. The first was "Best of You" in 2005.

"Asking for a Friend" holds at its No. 5 peak on Alternative Airplay. The track also holds the top spot for a second week on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with 5.9 million audience impressions in the week ending Nov. 27, up 3%, Billboard reports, quoting figures by Luminate.