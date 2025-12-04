King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announces Limited 2026 U.S. Shows Including Festival Return

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will play just two U.S. stops in 2026. One is their Field of Vision II festival. The other is a three-night stint at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. The Australian rock band will play at Field of Vision II on Aug. 14 to 16 at Meadow Creek in Buena Vista, Colorado. Blood Incantation, Die Spitz, DJ Crenshaw, Earth Tongue, Etran de L'Aïr, Folk Bitch Trio, Lisa Bella Donna, Pattie Gonia, and Upchuck will join them.

"Field of Vision I was so special. Anyone who was there would tell you there was some magic in the air. Or maybe the creek water," the band said, according to Pitchfork. "So grateful to party with you all again. Love, the Gizzards." The first Field of Vision happened in August. They covered Dead Kennedys songs with Jello Biafra at that event.

Forest Hills Stadium hosts the band from Aug. 20 through Aug. 22. Night one and two feature rock sets drawn from their staggering 27-album collection. Night three shifts gears with a rave set.

This will be the fourth year that they've taken the stage at this venue. A single show happened in 2022. Then, two-night runs arrived in 2024 and 2025. The band dropped their album, Phantom Island, in June.