Nevada’s ‘Silver Belle’ Lit at Capitol, First Christmas Tree from State in 61-Year Tradition

Nevada's Capitol Christmas Tree, a 53-foot red fir nicknamed Silver Belle, was lit for the first time on the Capitol West Lawn after its harvest from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest east of Lake Tahoe. The tree was selected in October and transported to Washington, D.C., in a custom trailer before being adorned with more than 22,000 handmade ornaments created by Nevadans.

Volunteers across Nevada produced and surpassed the goal of 10,000 ornaments, contributing pieces inspired by the state's landscapes and communities. The display also features a custom tree skirt with 17 patches, each representing a Nevada county.

Grady Armstrong, a fourth-grader from Virginia City, flipped the switch to illuminate Silver Belle after winning a statewide essay contest. Nevada's congressional delegation joined him at the ceremony, where Armstrong delivered the official remarks. “You don't have to go far to enjoy Nevada. Right from my school playground, you can look east for hundreds of miles over the mountain ranges that make up the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest,” he said.

“I want the country to know how special Nevada's public land and national forests are. These lands are full of wonder, from big animals like elk, mule deer, bighorn sheep, and even moose,” Armstrong added.

Officials and sponsors, including Ironwood, emphasized the importance of public lands and conservation efforts, encouraging Americans to visit national forests and experience Nevada's diverse terrain. The tree's cross-country journey included community stops throughout Nevada and beyond, where residents welcomed Silver Belle and sent additional ornaments to Washington.

The lighting ceremony marks the conclusion of Silver Belle's national tour, with the tree remaining on display in the nation's capital through Jan. 1. The Capitol tree will be illuminated nightly from sunset to 11 p.m.