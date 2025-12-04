Pearl Jam to Release Dark Matter Tour Photo Book

Pearl Jam is one of the few original grunge bands left that still tours consistently and releases new music. It's really a treasure to have Eddie Vedder and company still on the road, and now, there's a book to chronicle it.

Pearl Jam have officially announced a new photo book that's all about the band's Dark Matter tour. Called React/Respond, the book includes features more than 125 images taken by photographer Geoff Whitman, who was with the band on the road during the entire international tour. It really gives fans an inside look at what it's like to tour with Pearl Jam today.

Behind the Dark Matter Tour

The Dark Matter tour was to promote Pearl Jam's 2024 album of the same name. It kicked off in May 2024 and wrapped up in May 2025.

"Whitman joined the band for this run, starting out by immersing himself in the crowd to capture the shows exactly as fans experienced them—energetic, and in the middle of it all." Pearl Jam said in a statement. "As the tour moved forward and his relationship with the band developed, he gained further access to backstage and behind-the-scenes moments. Even with that expanded access, Whitman kept the fan perspective at the center of his work, letting it guide how he documented each night."

They continued, "The photographs in this collection bring those viewpoints together, blending the immediacy of the crowd with a growing look behind the scenes to present a genuine, dynamic record of the Dark Matter tour."

React/Respond will arrive in April and is available to preorder now. The cover is a vibrant band shot from the Dark Matter tour, which perfectly fits.