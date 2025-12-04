Phish Will Return to Las Vegas Sphere for Nine Shows in Spring 2026

Phish announced a nine-show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas beginning on April 16 and running through May 2, 2026. The jam band will play for three straight weekends at the venue. Each performance starts at 8 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Phish's website. Remaining tickets go on sale on Dec. 12. Travel packages that include hotel stays and tickets will be available through 100x Hospitality.

The group performed four sold-out shows at the venue in April 2024. That run featured 68 songs across eight sets with no repeats. The band performed as the second act after U2 opened it in 2023. The Sphere has high-resolution LED visuals and Sphere Immersive Sound.

"We've never repeated a set, and we didn't want to start now," Guitarist Trey Anastasio said, according to the Associated Press. "So we created four unique Sphere shows, top to bottom."

The 2024 performances paired the band's music with graphics, including a kaleidoscopic car wash and a scene with a dog that appeared to lick the crowd.

The Vermont four-piece band has played together for 40 years. They received a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, but didn't make the final list of inductees. The band led the fan vote throughout the voting process.

The band will perform their annual New Year's Eve shows at Madison Square Garden from Dec. 28 to 31. Those four concerts will bring their total shows at that venue to 91. They also have their 9th annual Riviera Maya festival scheduled for Jan. 28 to 31 in Cancun, Mexico.