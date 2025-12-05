Garbage to Play Final Scottish Headline Show at Edinburgh Castle in July 2026

Garbage will perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 11, 2026. Lead singer Shirley Manson called it their probable last headline show in Scotland. The group will be the final headliner for the 2026 Edinburgh Castle Concert series.

"Bringing my band home for what most likely will be our last headline show in Scotland, feels both poignant and triumphant," said Manson, according to Kerrang!. "It's a full-circle moment for me and it means the world. To be asked to grace the stage with Edinburgh Castle as our backdrop will be, without doubt, one of the greatest honours of my professional career."

This performance means a homecoming for Manson. She was born and raised in Edinburgh, and the band's drummer is Butch Vig. Other members include guitarists Duke Erikson and Steve Marker.

Madison, Wisconsin, gave birth to this Scottish-American band in 1993. Hits like "Queer," "Only Happy When It Rains," "Stupid Girl," and "The World Is Not Enough" fill their catalog.

Their eighth studio album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, came out in May. Manson spoke with NME this summer about the love running through the album. She said, "I've got an amazing marriage and I love my husband so much, but I also realised that in order to move on through a different passage in my life, I had to reach out to find all the different types of love: the world, nature, the ocean, friends, my bandmates, my family."

The band wrapped up their last-ever US tour, and they're performing in New Zealand and Australia right now. Next summer brings co-headlining outdoor UK shows with Skunk Anansie. Stops include Dreamland Margate, Halifax's The Piece Hall, and Scarborough Open Air Theatre.