Historic Westside Library Set to Open Dec. 9 After 18 Months of Construction

A new chapter is beginning on Las Vegas’s Historic Westside as the community prepares to celebrate the opening of a modern 41,000-square-foot library on Dec. 9. Designed to serve as…

Jennifer Eggleston
Youth learning concept. Hand reaches for book on library shelf, moment of exploration and discovery in world filled with knowledge and literature
Getty Royalty Free

A new chapter is beginning on Las Vegas's Historic Westside as the community prepares to celebrate the opening of a modern 41,000-square-foot library on Dec. 9. Designed to serve as a central hub for literacy, culture, and community connection, the long-awaited project arrives after 18 months of construction and a multi-year effort to bring expanded educational resources to the neighborhood.

“It's been a four-year quest. Eighteen months of construction,” John Vino, Director of General Service for Las Vegas/Clark County Library District, said.

The library introduces an array of free community spaces accessible with a library card, including meeting rooms, a large computer lab, podcast rooms, a green screen, and a full recording studio. Vino said. “Traditionally, in an old-fashioned library, you walk in – just bookshelves. You won't see that in a real modern, 21st-century library. Here, you're gonna see just as many books – we've actually doubled the collection for this particular library, but you're going to see a lot more classrooms. You're gonna see innovation labs, multimedia labs, homework help centers, storytime rooms, event centers. Rooms that the community can actually come and utilize, and learn, and take classes in.”

Inside, visitors will also find an art gallery that honors the pioneers of the Historic Westside. The design incorporates a detailed timeline chronicling key moments and contributions that have shaped the neighborhood. “The intent has always been to honor the past and help shape the future,” said Vino. “When we walk around, we hope that you see how we've honored the past with a historic timeline and other features. But we hope to give them the opportunity to through education to help shape the future leaders of this community as well.”

As opening day approaches, excitement continues to build for a space designed to educate, inspire, and strengthen community ties. “We're really proud of what we were able to create for the community, and we're really looking forward to opening our doors and getting the reaction of the community for what we hope they will appreciate. We hope we've done well for them,” said Vino.

EducationLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
