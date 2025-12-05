Las Vegas Ballpark Adds Seven Themed Nights to Holiday Attraction Through December

Enchant at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin is adding to its holiday offerings in 2025 with new themed nights and enhanced attractions to provide an even better holiday experience for all ages. Offering a holiday experience that spans over 10 acres in area, Enchant will be open on select days until Dec. 28, retaining its signature holiday magic while introducing additional programming to meet increasing demand.

Attractions such as the Snow Slide and Ice Trail are available as add-ons to the main admission, giving visitors more ways to personalize their visit. During a recent media preview, Chuck Johnson, GM of the Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark, welcomed reporters and outlined the expanded December lineup of experiences.

A series of themed nights is rolling out throughout the month. On Dec. 3, Paws n' Claus kicked off the lineup, inviting pets with limited dog ticket add-ons and offering presales for early access. Dec. 6 will mark Clark County School District Night, providing discounted tickets for students, staff, and administrators.

Dec. 10 will feature Night of Honor Night, recognizing military personnel, first responders, doctors, nurses, and medical staff, sponsored by Country Financial. There's a Country Christmas Celebration on Dec. 11, featuring live country music, holiday drinks, photo opportunities, and an exciting atmosphere to get people in the Christmas spirit.

Dec. 13 hosts Faith & Family Night with inclusive ticket pricing for visitors of all faiths. Dec. 14 highlights Holidays Around the World, featuring diverse musical acts and global holiday celebrations. On Dec. 16, Sensory Night will reduce both the light and sound levels of the Enchant event to provide an inclusive environment for those individuals who have sensitive sensory systems.