Nevada Offers Holiday Events From Krampus Encounters to Markets and Dining Specials

Many different kinds of celebrations, shows, fairs, and other enjoyable activities will take place all over Nevada this holiday season. These events will include unique interactive experiences, special family traditions,…

Jennifer Eggleston

Jennifer Eggleston
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Many different kinds of celebrations, shows, fairs, and other enjoyable activities will take place all over Nevada this holiday season. These events will include unique interactive experiences, special family traditions, or ways for people to find that perfect gift.

Universal Horror Unleashed presents a holiday-themed experience running through early January 2026, bringing guests face-to-face with folklore figures including Krampus, Grýla, and the Kallikantzaroi. Holiday-themed dinners, lantern-led procession, seasonal food and beverage offerings are included with general admission.

Several Nevada museums are encouraging Christmas shopping with a wide variety of locally made gifts, seasonal programming, and more. Highlights include the Treasures of the Southwest Trunk Show in Las Vegas, Holidays Around the World, and Handmade Holidays at regional institutions, and the Santa Train in Boulder City, operating on December weekends.

South Point Hotel and Casino is celebrating the season with special dining options on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Participating venues include Baja Miguel's, Don Vito's, Primarily Prime Rib, Silverado Steak House, Garden Buffet, and Coronado Café, each offering festive menus created for the holiday period.

Tivoli Village is hosting the Nutcracker Night Market every Thursday in December from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors can enjoy live music, meet-and-greet opportunities with Nutcracker characters, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides available through Dec. 20.

The Downtown Christmas Expo returns to the Plaza's third floor from Dec. 4 to 13. The event features premium apparel, accessories, artisans, jewelers, and Western couture. Admission is free, and guests may receive parking validation during the show.

Leona Lewis brings a seasonal residency, A Starry Night, to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort throughout December, with performances scheduled through Jan. 3, 2026. The production blends the artist's signature hits with holiday selections.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village operates through Dec. 31, offering rides, mini golf, a brightly lit walking path, Forest Express train rides, Santa visits, and classic holiday treats. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Jennifer Eggleston
