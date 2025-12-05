This Day in Sports History: December 5

December sports include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 5 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Esposito, a legendary NHL player, is known for his scoring dominance, two Stanley Cup wins with the Boston Bruins, and his leadership in the 1972 Summit Series. In college, Ellison had a 1,000-yard rushing season at TSU and held the school's all-time single-game rushing record when he graduated. O'Neal is famous for his long NBA career, including six All-Star selections and being named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2002.