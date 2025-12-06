This Day in Sports History: December 6

Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams pushing for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 6 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Let's take a closer look at some of them.

Barber was known for his distinctive, unorthodox swing and a career longevity that resulted in a record 1,297 starts on the PGA Tour and the Senior PGA Tour. Bonds was a Major League Baseball player who is celebrated as one of the sport's greatest yet most controversial figures. Henry is an NFL running back known for his combination of size, power, and speed, earning him the nickname "King Henry." He is the active leader in career rushing yards and touchdowns.