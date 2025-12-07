Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Electric City Light Show

Get ready to light up your holidays! X 107.5 presents a brand-new round of Pick Pauly’s Pockets, and this time we’re sending you to one of the most electrifying holiday experiences in Las Vegas — the Electric City Light Show! This massive, immersive, walk-through display transforms the city into a glowing wonderland of color, music, and magic… and you could be there for free!

Here’s how you get in on the fun:

Every weekday at 5:00 PM, listen for Pauly to reveal the daily keyword. This word is your key to unlocking Pauly’s pockets — and possibly carload pass to the Electric City Light Show. Once you hear it, you’ll have one full hour to enter the keyword right here on this page.

Set your reminder, set your alarm, set ALL the notifications — because Pauly isn’t making it easy! You only get 60 minutes from the moment the keyword hits the airwaves. Miss it, and that pocket is sealed for the day. Catch it, and you're in to win.

Whether you’re bringing the family, your best friend, or your favorite holiday-obsessed partner, the Electric City Light Show is the perfect way to kick off the season. Millions of lights, massive displays, festive photo ops, synchronized music moments… it’s the kind of holiday sparkle you can’t miss.

So listen at 5pm, enter the word, and get ready to Pick Pauly’s Pockets for your chance to glow up your holidays at the Electric City Light Show!