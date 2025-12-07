This Day in Sports History: December 7

Sports in December include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL teams fighting for the playoffs, the end of the college football season, Grand Prix races, UFC Fight Nights, and some college basketball tournaments. Over the years, Dec. 7 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Continue reading to learn more about important events from this day in sports history.

Nastase is a Romanian tennis player who is famous for being the first-ever ATP world No. 1 in 1973. Jackson is best known for being one of the greatest multi-sport athletes of all time, and he is the only person to be named an All-Star in the MLB and the NFL. Gretzky's fame comes from his unparalleled skill, vision, and record-setting ability; some of them still stand today, such as the most points in NHL history.