Eggslut Opens Second Las Vegas Location at Rio

Eggslut will debut at the Rio Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 19, marking the brand's first off-Strip location and furthering the resort's ongoing dining refresh. The opening continues Rio's revitalized culinary direction, which already includes additions such as Canteen Food Hall, Luckley Tavern & Grill, and High Steaks Vegas, following chef James Trees' Masquerade Tower project.

Launched as a Los Angeles food truck in 2011, Eggslut has grown into a global brand with multiple brick-and-mortar restaurants. Its Las Vegas footprint began in 2016 with the opening at The Cosmopolitan, and the company has since expanded to cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, London, and locations across Japan, with more growth planned. The new Rio restaurant represents the next step in extending the concept beyond its established Strip presence.

The Rio location will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving breakfast and lunch. The menu will feature Eggslut's signature dishes, such as the Slut sandwich, a coddled egg over potato purée on a baguette. Additional staples include the Bacon, Egg & Cheese and Fairfax sandwiches, as well as truffle hash browns and buttermilk biscuits.

Guests will also find items explicitly created for the Rio, including a turkey sausage and egg sandwich on brioche. The Fairfax and other sandwiches will feature soft scrambled eggs with toppings like caramelized onions and chives, maintaining the brand's focus on high-quality ingredients and straightforward preparation.

Eggslut's debut at the Rio supports the resort's push to expand its dining lineup and broaden options for guests and locals. Known for its inventive, egg-focused comfort food and strong following since its food-truck beginnings, the brand is expected to attract additional traffic to the off-Strip destination.

