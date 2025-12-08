Las Vegas Airport Workers Threaten Strike Over Wages as Holiday Travel Season Begins

A protest and ongoing labor dispute at Harry Reid International Airport has intensified as Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 continue negotiating new contracts for disadvantaged business enterprise concessionaires. The unions represent about 400 hospitality workers across 21 outlets. On Nov. 12, members unanimously authorized a potential strike, which could be called at any time if no tentative agreement is reached, raising concerns about disruptions during the holiday travel season.

Recent protests at an airport revealed employee frustrations resulting from stagnant wages combined with increased cost-of-living expenses. Employees such as Anselmo Arana and Mildred Bollozos described years without raises and widening pay disparities as they joined demonstrations involving roughly 400 employees across 10 companies with lapsed contracts. Inflation and rising expenses were central themes, with workers citing examples at locations such as Moe's Southwest Grill and Nathan's.

In a separate civil disobedience action near Tropicana Avenue and University Parkway, two dozen union members were arrested after blocking northbound traffic in a peaceful demonstration. Another wave of detentions occurred as tensions mounted, while HMS Host, the operator of the affected outlets, was contacted for comment but has not responded.

Union officials assert that workers do not want to strike but are prepared to do so if progress stalls. Most airport vendors have resolved contracts, but remaining companies are holding out as workers seek meaningful raises and maintained health care benefits after several years without salary growth. While the union has not disclosed exact wage demands, some holdouts are seeking increases of roughly 40%.