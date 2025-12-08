Las Vegas Resident Wins $100K in College Football Contest at Durango Resort

A local resident, Richard B., has won $100,000 in the 2025 Station Casinos College Football Last Man Standing Contest, becoming the final entrant from a field of 3,317. The contest concluded after narrowing to two entries over the weekend of Nov. 22, when Richard wagered on Oregon at –9.5 against USC. Oregon went on to win 42–27, keeping Richard's entry alive as the competition tightened.

The remaining opposing entry selected Missouri at +7.5. Missouri fell 17–6 to Oklahoma and did not cover the spread, eliminating the final challenger and securing Richard's victory in the season-long elimination contest. Richard collected his $100,000 prize at Durango Resort, where he had made his weekly selections throughout the competition.

In a separate major win within the Station Casinos portfolio, a player at Green Valley Ranch hit a $441,330 Pai Gow progressive jackpot. The jackpot was triggered on Face-Up Pai Gow Poker when the player achieved a seven-card straight flush, the rare hand required to activate the top progressive payout. The guest, who did not wish to be identified, collected the full amount after the early-morning jackpot was confirmed.

Station Casinos also reports that its Pro Football Last Man Standing Contest is approaching its conclusion. Only two entries remain, with a potential $150,000 prize awaiting the eventual winner. The pro contest follows a similar elimination structure, with participants required to continue selecting winning teams against the spread each week to remain eligible.