Metallica Rocks Bahrain As Their Worldwide Tour Continues

Metallica tore through Al Dana Amphitheatre in Bahrain, delivering a setlist packed with classic thrash and heavy metal hits that drew fans from every corner of the planet. James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, and Lars Ulrich thundered across the stage as their world tour rolled on.

Bahraini band Bloodshel warmed up the crowd. Then, the headliners arrived. "For Whom the Bell Tolls" kicked things off, followed by "Fuel," "Nothing Else Matters," "Enter Sandman," and "Master of Puppets."

Hetfield dropped to his knees mid-song, guitar in hand. Hammett and Trujillo each took turns with solo spots, and Ulrich pounded away at his kit all night.

The band started in Los Angeles back in 1981. Fans spanning multiple generations and continents showed up, with some flying in from distant countries just to catch this Bahrain performance.

Between tracks, the musicians spoke about their experience in Bahrain and a potential return visit. Gulf Daily News wrote, "Seeing Metallica masters James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, and Lars Ulrich made many fans' dreams come true, as this was a rare moment of watching your favourite performers live on stage in Bahrain."

Black T-shirts dominated the audience. Bahrain doesn't get many chances to host a band of this stature, making the night extra special for local fans.