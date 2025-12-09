Austin’s Michelin-Starred La Barbecue Opens Pop-Up at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Through Dec. 14

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host, for a limited time, a special pop-up about Texas BBQ led by Alison Clem, the award-winning Pitmaster of La Barbecue. The limited-time pop-up event will run until Dec. 14, 2025, during the National Finals Rodeo. Known for its Michelin Guide credentials and its rise from an Austin food truck to a celebrated brick-and-mortar restaurant, the brand brings a high-profile culinary presence to one of the city's newest luxury resorts.

Positioned as a 10-day flavor celebration for rodeo week, the pop-up is housed inside The Tavern at Fontainebleau and features a curated menu of La Barbecue's signature items. The centerpiece is the $75 Texas Trinity Plate, which includes smoked brisket, jalapeño links, and pulled pork. Guests can also order sides such as shell macaroni and cheese and mustard-heavy potato salad, reflecting the Texas barbecue tradition that helped define La Barbecue's reputation.

Additionally, the pop-up has created a cocktail-focused beverage program that was designed to highlight the flavors of the food menu, including the following drinks: a Pickle-Brine Vodka Martini, Spicy Margarita, and Ranch Water using Código Blanco Tequila. Each signature drink balances the smoky richness of the barbecue while still providing a spin on items suitable for visitors to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.