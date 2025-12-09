Circus Circus Brings Bingo Back to Las Vegas Strip After Decade-Long Hiatus

Circus Circus is bringing bingo back to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time in more than a decade, reviving a pastime that vanished from the corridor after the Riviera closed in 2015 and the Frontier shuttered in 2007. While bingo has stayed popular off-Strip at venues such as Palace Station, Red Rock, South Point, Cannery, and Suncoast, no Strip property has hosted the game since those closures.

Beginning mid-February 2026, Circus Circus will open a 225-seat bingo hall on the casino's second floor. The venue is designed to emphasize the classic, communal experience that longtime players remember. “Bingo isn't just sitting there having the electronic game run,” General Manager Shana Gerety emphasized. “You get to interact with people. You get to cheer. You get the actual old-school feel of daubing papers and physically looking for numbers popping up.” As the Strip's sole bingo hall, Circus Circus leans on rarity as a draw while doubling down on the property's vintage identity.

Gerety attributes the format's popularity to its social, low-cost nature, stating, “Players want extended entertainment without high stakes.” The new hall will offer hot dogs, pretzels, nachos, beer, and cocktails at 2025 prices to appeal to both locals and tourists seeking retro charm.

Six daily sessions are planned, priced at $30 per pack for 10 games, including regular rounds, a bonus, and a coverall. Extra packs are also $30. Bonus and coverall games will be sold à la carte for $10 or $20, with cash prizes ranging from $50 to $1,500 for coveralls.