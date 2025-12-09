Frontier Airlines Adds Four New Routes From Las Vegas Starting March 2026

Frontier Airlines has announced it will begin offering nonstop flights from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to Minneapolis, Memphis, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee. The additions are part of Frontier's broader plan to introduce 23 new U.S. routes in 2026, underscoring the airline's continued network growth in key leisure and business markets.

All four routes are scheduled to begin in March 2026. Service to Memphis will operate twice weekly, while flights to Minneapolis, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee will run three times weekly for a limited period. The schedules are designed to provide travelers with additional convenience ahead of the busy spring break travel season.

Frontier is offering promotional fares for nonstop travel on select days between Mar. 6 and Apr. 13. To redeem the promotion, customers must book by Dec. 10. Seats and travel dates are limited, and the airline encourages early booking to secure the lowest available fares.

“As we look ahead to 2026, there's a lot to be excited about — from our expanding network to the introduction of our new First Class seats and more — and we're thrilled to kick things off with the announcement of these new routes, giving travelers even more affordable options as they plan their spring breaks next year,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines.

As part of Frontier's plan to establish a stronger presence in high-demand markets, the new routes to Las Vegas also provide an affordable option for all travelers across America. The new routes will give travelers from major Midwestern cities a greater ability to visit one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States, as well as an opportunity to meet with relatives and friends.