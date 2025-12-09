ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Service With An Attitude

Come to Hammered Harry’s for group parties or to host your holiday parties! Sip on some margaritas for $5! Military Mondays: 1/2 off entrees with military ID. They also offer…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Hammered Harry’s
Hammered Harry’s

Come to Hammered Harry's for group parties or to host your holiday parties! Sip on some margaritas for $5! Military Mondays: 1/2 off entrees with military ID. They also offer free magic shows on Monday nights. Enjoy $9 for 3 tacos and $7 Patron shots on Tuesdays. Don't miss the free interactive "Are You a Bully" comedy show on Wednesdays. Thursday through Saturday, they offer a late-night patio catered for locals, but it's open to everyone, and there's a special of $7 shots. Talk to a manager about free entry to Deja Vu, Little Darlings, or Hustler Club. Click here for more information.

Hammered Harry's
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Planet The 13th Night Market
X1075Planet The 13th Night MarketAlex Cauthren
Planet The 13th Night Market
X1075Planet The 13th Night MarketAlex Cauthren
Come To The Kickoff Party
X1075Come To The Kickoff PartyAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect