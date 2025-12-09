Hayley Williams Plans First Solo Tour as Paramore Takes Break

Hayley Williams will kick off her first solo tour next year. The shows support her third album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. On a recent podcast interview, she talked about her decision to pursue work outside the band.

"I'm finding myself really nervous because I think I, for my own good, really need to understand who I am outside of the band," Williams said, according to People. "It's time."

The musician, 36, said that she needs to figure out her identity before turning 40. "I'm looking at 40. It's not that many years away, and I'm just like, I should probably know who I am outside of this entity," she added.

Williams put out Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party in August. The following month, she confirmed that the pop-punk group is on a break, but not broken up.

She said that she feels like a ringleader in the group, which includes drummer Zac Farro and guitarist Taylor York. She also said that the role isn't always positive. "I feel that, like, it's a huge responsibility to be a mouthpiece for a group of people," Williams said. "We're all very different individuals. I wanna speak for myself."

The singer also pointed out that her solo work has allowed her to connect with women for the first time. "Growing up, it was just no women around," she said.

She has received multiple GRAMMY nominations for her solo work. The artist said that the upcoming shows "might possibly subvert some people's expectations of what they think they're gonna get."