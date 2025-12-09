Metallica Performs Before Record Crowd at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix After-Race Concert

Metallica headlined the Emirates NBD After-Race Concert at Etihad Park on Dec. 6, drawing a record crowd. The band returned to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after 12 years away. They played as part of a four-night series at Yas Marina Circuit.

The Hall of Famers kicked off with "Creeping Death." Then, they tore through "The Memory Remains," "One," and "Nothing Else Matters." "Enter Sandman" closed the show. These iconic tracks highlight Metallica's signature thrash/rock sound.

Arab News wrote, "The band played like they were feeding off every cheer, every raised metal sign, every head bang. The atmosphere was simply electric, in a way that only a legacy band like Metallica can conjure at this scale."

This marked the band's comeback to the Yasalam lineup, where they last headlined in 2013. Four nights of live music made up the entertainment lineup for the F1 season finale. Katy Perry performed the closing show on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is in its 17th edition. It debuted at Yas Marina Circuit in 2009. Since 2014, it has served as the season finale.

The event welcomed 192,000 fans in 2024. This year's race weekend ran from Thursday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 7.