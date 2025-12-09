The Darkness Releases Shoegaze Cover of Christmas Classic, Announces Major 2026 UK Tour

The Darkness dropped a shoegaze-tinged version of Cliff Richard's 1988 Christmas hit "Mistletoe and Wine" on Friday.

"'Mistletoe and Wine' represents a musical departure for The Darkness as we reimagine Richie Clifton's timeless classic and add a few sprinkles of shoegaze and drone," said frontman Justin Hawkins on Instagram. "Jack Frost staring at his toes? You will be too. In a good way."

The cover blends choral harmonies with synthesizers and guitar riffs. Justin Hawkins and Dan Hawkins played a stripped-back version at St Pancras International station last month.

The band had released "Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)" back in 2003. That song lost the Christmas Number One spot to Gary Jules' "Mad World."

The Darkness hit No. 2 on the UK Official Albums Chart with their eighth studio album Dreams On Toast in April, making it their most successful release since their debut album Permission To Land, which was also the most successful British rock album of the 21st century.

The group from Lowestoft sold out shows this year, including a headline return to Wembley Arena and dates throughout Europe, Australia, and the United States. The Darkness will also support Iron Maiden at Knebworth Park on July 11, 2026.

They'll kick off their biggest headline tour in 20 years in December 2026, with a seven-date UK arena run starting at Glasgow OVO Hydro on December 8 and wrapping up at London's O2 Arena on December 16.

Brothers Osborne and band A will support all dates. The tour includes shows in Leeds on December 9, Manchester on December 11, Birmingham on December 12, Cardiff on December 13, and Brighton on December 15.